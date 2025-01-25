Live Napoli-Juventus: Occasione Juventus

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

29′ minuto Nico Gonzalez dalla distanza fuori di poco.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli-Juventus: Occasione Napoli
Articolo successivoLive Napoli-Juventus : Occasione Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE