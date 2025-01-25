Live Napoli-Juventus: Occasione Anguissa

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

40′ minuto colpo di testa di Anguissa su calcio d’angolo finisce alto.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli-Juventus : Occasione Napoli
Articolo successivoGol della Juventus, gelato il Napoli. Il nuovo arrivato a segno

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE