Live Napoli 1-1 Juventus: Pareggio Napoli.

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

56′ minuto Anguissa pareggia i conti per il Napoli di testa.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli 0-1 Juventus: Occasione Napoli
Articolo successivoLive Napoli 1-1 Juventus: Occasione Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE