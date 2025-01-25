Live Napoli 0-1 Juventus: Occasione Napoli

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

49′ minuto Mc Tominay prova la rovesciata, Lukaku di testa va vicinissimo al pareggio.

Articolo precedenteLive Napoli 0-1 Juventus: Occasione Napoli e fine primo tempo
Articolo successivoLive Napoli 1-1 Juventus: Pareggio Napoli.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE