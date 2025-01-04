Live Fiorentina-Napoli: Gol annullato ad Olivera

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
Sky, Olivera-Napoli contatto per il rinnovo! Il punto
fonte foto: Ssc Napoli

15′ Assist di Lukaku gol di Olivera, l’arbitro lo annulla per fuorigioco di Olivera.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Fiorentina-Napoli: Minuto di silenzio prima del match per Agroppi.
Articolo successivoLive Fiorentina-Napoli: Azione pericolosa del Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE