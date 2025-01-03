Corriere dello Sport: “Napoli, Pellegrini è la prima scelta”

Il Corriere dello Sport nella propria edizione odierna trova grande spazio in prima pagina per parlare della vittoria dell’Inter sull’Atalanta, finita 2-0 grazie alla doppietta di Dumfries.

Per quanto riguarda il Napoli, invece, si legge:

Napoli, Pellegrini è la prima scelta“.

