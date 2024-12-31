I Goal Più Belli del 2024 – Politano rimonta il Monza e fa il gol del 2-1

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

C’è ancora Politano tra i goal più belli del 2024.

Il suo goal del 2-1 contro il Monza si posiziona al secondo posto in classifica. Tiro formidabile il suo dalla distanza.

