Costacurta: “Inter favorita per lo scudetto, Napoli e Atalanta avversarie”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

L’ex calciatore Costacurta ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport.

Queste le sue parole sulla lotta scudetto: “Inter favorita per la vittoria finale senza dubbio, credo che le avversarie dei neroazzurri possano essere Napoli e Atalanta”.

Articolo precedenteNovellino: “Prestazione di Lukaku buona”
Articolo successivoTagliatela: “Meret molto presente, Conte è stato determinante”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE