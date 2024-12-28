Tare: “Napoli, prendi Luiz Felipe! Si troverebbe benissimo con Conte”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Tare, ex Ds della Lazio, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni della Gazzetta dello Sport. Queste le sue parole: “Se fossi nel Napoli prenderei Luiz Felipe, può giocare sia a 3 che a 4 e con Conte si troverebbe molto bene”.

