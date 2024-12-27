Courtois: “Lukaku? Credo che stia facendo bene con Conte”

Salvatore Moriello
Courtois, portiere del Real Madrid, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni di Sky Sport. Queste le sue parole: Lukaku? Sta facendo molto bene con Conte. Conosco poco italiano grazie a Conte, al Chelsea lo parlava tanto nello spogliatoio”.

