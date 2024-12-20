Il Mattino: “Oggi test per Kvara, ma scenderà Neres in campo”

Enrico Crescenzo
Nell’edizione odierna, Il Mattino trova spazio in prima pagina per parlare del Napoli, in vista del prossimo match di Serie A contro il Genoa, e lo fa con questo titolo:

Domani c’è il Genoa. Oggi test per Kvara ma sarà Neres a scendere in campo“.

