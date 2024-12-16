Zoff: “Napoli bravo a reagire ad Udine, Atalanta rivale insidiosa per lo scudetto”

Antonio Duca
Antonio Duca
-

Dino Zoff ha parlato a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Le sue parole sul Napoli: “Mi è piaciuta la reazione del Napoli contro l’Udinese, parliamo di una vittoria importante. Una delle squadre più in forma per lo scudetto è l’Atalanta”.

