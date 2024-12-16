Matic proposto al Napoli ma c’è una squadra in pole per lui

Davide Quagliozzi
Secondo quanto riportato dal il Mattino nelle ultime ore si è fatto il nome di Nemanja Matic come rinforzo per il centrocampo partenopeo. Ma c’è in pole la Fiorentina che ha bisogno di un centrocampista per il dopo Bove.

