Live Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Sostituzione Udinese

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

69′ minuto sostituzione Udinese:

Esce il numero 19 Kingsley Ezibhue

Entra il numero 11 Etienne Camara

Articolo precedenteLive Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Ammonizione Napoli
Articolo successivoLive Udinese 1-2 Napoli: Vantaggio Napoli!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE