Live Udinese 1-0 Napoli: Sostituzione Udinese:

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

Sostituzione Udinese:

Esce il numero 8 Sandi Lovric (per infortunio)

Entra il numero 14 Arthur Atta.

Articolo precedenteLive Udinese 1-0 Napoli: Azioni potenziali per il Napoli.
Articolo successivoLive Udinese 1-0 Napoli: Anguissa sfiora il gol.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE