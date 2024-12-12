Niccolò Ceccarini: “Napoli forte sul difensore centrale per gennaio”

Antonio Duca
Niccolò Ceccarini è intevenuto a Radio Punto Nuovo per parlare di Napoli e mercato.

Queste le sue parole: “Il Napoli ha l’obiettivo di prendere un difensore centrale per gennaio, poi valutare la situazione Spinazzola in caso di offerte importanti”.

