Serie A – L’Atalanta sbanca l’Olimpico: decisivi De Roon e Zaniolo

Antonio Duca
L‘Atalanta sbanca l’Olimpico di Roma con il risultato di 0-2.

Decisive le reti di De Roon e Zanioli nel secondo tempo, orobici che con questi tre punti si portano al secondo posto ad un solo punto dal Napoli capolista.

