Serie A – A fine primo tempo è 0-0 tra Roma e Atalanta: pieno equilibrio all’Olimpico

Antonio Duca
Allo stadio Olimpico è 0-0 tra Roma e Atalanta a fine primo tempo.

Pochi squilli da entrambi i lati per le due compagni: una rete annulata a Lookman per gli orobici. Per il resto pochi squilli degni di nota.

