Bastoni: “Lotteremo in tutte le competizioni, metteremo pressione a Conte”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
Ansia Inter, Bastoni esce dal campo dolorante. I dettagli

Il difensore dell’Inter Alessandro Bastoni ha parlato al Gran Galà del Calcio.

Parole anche sul Napoli: “Metteremo pressione a Conte, bisogna stargli con il fiato sul collo, sappiamo che non mollerà di un centimetro. Noi lottiamo su tutti i fronti”.

Articolo precedenteAl-Hilal, Koulibaly fuori dalla lista Champions: al suo posto Neymar!
Articolo successivoSerie A – L’Atalanta sbanca l’Olimpico: decisivi De Roon e Zaniolo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE