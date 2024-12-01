Live: Torino 0-1 Napoli

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

55′ minuto ammonizione per il Torino Samuel Coco fallo su Anguissa .

Articolo precedenteLive Torino 0-1 Napoli. Occasione Torino.
Articolo successivoTorino 0-1 Napoli: Ammonito Samuel Coco. Napoli pericoloso tre volte.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE