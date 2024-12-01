Live: Torino 0-1 Napoli. Sostituzione Napoli.

Scritto da:
Andrea Sorrentino
-
fonte foto: Dazn

Minuto 79′

Esce il numero 77 Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Entra il numero 7 David Neres

Articolo precedenteLive: Torino 0-1 Napoli: Sostituzioni Napoli e Torino.
Articolo successivoLive: Torino 0-1 Napoli. Sostituzioni Napoli.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE