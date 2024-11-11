Alvino: “Rigore per l’Inter ingiusto, non si è competenti ad affermarlo”

Antonio Duca
Alvino si sfoga su X: "Il viaggio del Napoli è ancora lungo ed entusiasmante!"

Carlo Alvino ha scritto un messaggio sui social commentando il rigore per il contatto Anguissa-Dumfries.

Le sue parole: “Il rigore per l’Inter non c’è, è inesistente. Affermare che ci sia significa essere di parte o in malafede o incompetenti!”.

