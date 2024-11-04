Serie A – Tra Lazio e Cagliari è 1-1 a fine primo tempo: in rete Dia e Luvumbo

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
Il primo tempo di Lazio-Cagliari è terminato con il punteggio di 1-1.

Per i biancolesti subito in rete Dia dopo 3 minuti, a pareggiare i conti Luvumbo prima della fine del primo tempo.

