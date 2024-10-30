Il commento di Gilmour sui social dopo la vittoria contro il Milan

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-
SOCIAL - Gilmour contento per l'esordio: "Continuiamo con questo slancio"

Il commento del centrocampista scozzese del Napoli Billy Gilmour sui social dopo la vittoria di San Siro contro il Milan.

