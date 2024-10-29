LIVE Milan-Napoli 0-2, fuori Lukaku e Kvara per Simeone e Neres

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
Napoli, questa è una prova di maturità
fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Conte cambia ancora al minuto 77 e inserisce Simeone e Neres per i due marcatori azzurri Lukaku e Kvaratskhelia.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Milan-Napoli 0-2, ammonito Olivera al minuto 73
Articolo successivoLIVE Milan-Napoli 0-2, Zerbin e Folorunsho al posto di Olivera e Gilmour

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE