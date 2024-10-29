LIVE Milan-Napoli 0-2, esce Politano per far spazio a Mazzocchi

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
Napoli, questa è una prova di maturità
fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Conte cambia Politano per Mazzocchi al minuto 68 e molto probabilmente cambia anche il modulo degli azzurri.

