Novellino: “Il Napoli sta andando alla grande, campionato difficile”

Antonio Duca
Walter Novellino ha parlato a Radio Punto Nuovo.

Le sue parole: “Il Napoli è compatto e sta giocando veramente bene. Non ci sarà bisogno di caricare gli azzurri, sono partite in cui non c’è bisogno. La Serie A è un campionato difficile”.

