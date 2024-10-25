La Manna: “Vedo il Napoli davanti alle altre: può vincere lo scudetto”

Salvatore Moriello
La Manna, operatore di mercato, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni di TuttoMercatoWeb. Queste le sue parole: “Vedo il Napoli davanti alle altre. Conte metterà i suoi ragazzi nelle condizioni di dare tutto: questo Napoli può vincere”.

