Zazzaroni: “Conte top player, l’importante è avere uno come Lukaku”

Antonio Duca
Ivan Zazzaroni ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Le sue parole: “Conte sta dando a questo Napoli. Lukaku è meglio sempre averlo in squadra, sta lavorando molto sulla forma fisica ed otterrà dei risultati”.

