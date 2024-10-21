Serie A – Il Monza sbanca il Bentegodi: finisce 0-3 contro il Verona

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Il Monza di Nesta si prende tre punti più che meritati contro il Verona in trasferta.

Decisivi per gli ospiti Dani Mota, autore di una doppietta, e Bianco. Prova incolore per gli uomini di Zanetti.

