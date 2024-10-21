Dimarco: “Napoli squadra ben attrezzata, hanno preso calciatori forti”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Federico Dimarco ha parlato ai microfoni de La Domenica Sportiva.

Le sue parole: “Il Napoli è forte. Viene da un’annata particolare ma sta facendo bene ed ha fatto un ottimo calciomercato in estate prendendo calciatori forti”.

