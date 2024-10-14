Retegui su rigore porta l’Italia in vantaggio: dopo i primi 45′ è 1-0 per gli azzurri

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

L‘Italia di Luciano Spalletti è in vantaggio alla fine del primo tempo del match contro Israele.

Poco prima della fine dei primi 45′ è stato Retegui a siglare il vantaggio su calcio di rigore, guadagnato da Tonali pochi istanti prima.

