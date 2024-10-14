Italia-Israele finisce 4-1: Di Lorenzo, Frattesi e Retegui in rete!

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
Italia-Israele: le probabili scelte di Spalletti

Finisce per 4-1 il match di Nations League tra Italia ed Israele.

Contro Israele sono andati in rete Di Lorenzo(con una doppietta), Retegui e Frattesi. Per gli ospiti a nulla è valso il goal di Abu Fani.

Articolo precedenteDalla Slovacchia – Infortunio alla coscia per Lobotka: condizioni da monitorare!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE