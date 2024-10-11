UFFICIALE – Tra poco in campo il Camerun di Anguissa, il centrocampista partirà titolare

Scritto da:
Pasquale Arena
-

Nel corso di questa pausa delle nazionali vanno in scena anche i match per le qualificazioni alla coppa d’Africa. In campo il Camerun di Frank Zambo Anguissa, che alle 18 nella sfida contro il Kenya partirà da titolare. La formazione ufficiale:

Articolo precedenteCm.com: “Il Napoli potrebbe tornare alla carica per Skriniar, su di lui anche la Juventus”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE