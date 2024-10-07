Trevisani: “Rigore senza alcun dubbio su Kvara in Napoli-Como”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Riccardo Trevisani, intervenuto a Pressing, ha parlato di Napoli.

Ecco quanto detto sugli episodi di Napoli-Como: “Su Kvara non è solo rigore netto, ma di più. Ormai il regolamento è difficile da comprendere”.

Articolo precedenteFedele: “Non ci appelliamo agli arbitri, il Napoli farà bene!”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE