Torna a parlare Conte: domani alle 14:00 presenterà Napoli-Como

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
-

Domani torna a parlare il mister Antonio Conte. La conferenza stampa, direttamente da Castel Volturno, è prevista per le 14:00. Il tecnico azzurro presenterà la partita di venerdì con il Como in programma allo stadio Maradona alle 18:30.

