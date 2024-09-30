Il Cagliari ottiene tre punti pesantissimi al Tardini: finisce 2-3 in quel di Parma

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Partita al cardiopalma quella al Tardini tra Cagliari e Parma.

L’ultima partita della sesta giornata di Serie A finisce 2-3 per gli ospiti che vincono in terra ospite e guadagnano una vittoria fondamentale per il morale.

Articolo precedenteMarchegiani: “Napoli tra le più in forma, per lo scudetto decisivi gli scontri diretti”
Articolo successivoDe Paola: “Il Napoli deve puntare allo scudetto, c’è un vantaggio”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE