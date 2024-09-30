Gazzetta – Sconfitta di Verona fondamentale per dare una svolta

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

La sconfitta con il Verona ha aperto il cambiamento del Napoli.

Ne ha parlato l’edizione odierna de La Gazzetta, secondo cui da quel momento in poi gli azzurri avrebbero completamente cambiato rotta, cambiando anche assetto di gioco.

Articolo precedenteParolo: “Conte dice ai microfoni di abbassare le aspettative, ma dentro vuole vincere”
Articolo successivoSerie A – All’intervallo è 0-1 al Tardini tra Parma e Cagliari

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE