LIVE – Napoli-Palermo: l’arbitro dà il fischio d’inizio!

Napoli, questa è una prova di maturità
Inizia il match Napoli-Palermo al Maradona, fischio dato dall’arbitro Collu, col primo pallone giocato dai rosanero.

