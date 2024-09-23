Di Gennaro: “Meret si sta dimostrando forte, ora toccherà a Caprile”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

L’ex calciatore Antonio Di Gennaro ha parlato di Meret a TMW Radio.

Le sue parole: “Alex Meret si sta dimostrando un gran portiere, ora si è infortunato ma sono sicuro che Caprile dirà la sua. Ha personalità ed è in gamba”.

