Bucciantini: “Napoli avvantaggiato da un solo impegno settimanale”

Antonio Duca
Marco Bucciantini, noto opinionista sportivo, ha parlato a Sky Sport del Napoli.

Le sue parole: “Il Napoli ha giocato bene con la Juve e penso che il solo impegno a settimana possa essere un vantaggio per gli azzurri”.

