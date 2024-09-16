Serie A – La Lazio batte il Verona e si porta a 7 punti, Castellanos decisivo

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

La Lazio porta a casa una vittoria importantissima contro il Verona e vola a 7 punti.

Decisiva la rete del Tati Castellanos arrivata dopo la rete di Dia e il pareggio quasi immanente degli ospiti targato Tengstedt. Tre punti fondamentali per Baroni.

