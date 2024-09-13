Manfredi: “Questione stadio? Mai ricevuta un’offerta dal Napoli”

Salvatore Moriello
Manfredi sul teme stadio:

Manfredi, sindaco di Napoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni del TGR. Queste le sue parole: “Non abbiamo mai ricevuto un’offerta del Napoli per lo stadio. Quando arriverà l’offerta valuteremo insieme le diverse opportunità”.

