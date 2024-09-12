Tornano le conferenza di Conte: domani alle 14:00 presenterà Cagliari-Napoli

Domani torna a parlare il mister Antonio Conte. La conferenza stampa direttamente da Castel Volturno è prevista per le 14:00. Il tecnico presenterà la partita di domenica con il Cagliari in programma all’Unipol Domus alle 18:00

