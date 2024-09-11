Sponsor Napoli: possibile nuovo back sponsor sul retro della divisa, la novità!

Secondo quanto riportato da “A tutela della maglia del Napoli”, potrebbe esserci un nuovo back sponsor sulla divisa partenopea, Sorgesana. Inoltre prossimamente uscirà la linea pre-match (maglia e felpe).

