Santacroce: “Campagna acquisti molto importante, su Lukaku una sola pecca”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Fabiano Santacroce ha parlato del Napoli a Tuttomercatoweb.com.

Queste le parole dell’ex Napoli: “Mercato del Napoli davvero ottimo, a cui non siamo abituati solitamente. Gran colpo l’arrivo di Lukaku, peccato solo che sia arrivato in ritardo”.

