Nations League – Israele-Italia 0-1: azzurri avanti dopo i primi 45′

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
Italia-Bosnia 1-0: decide Frattesi, bella prova degli azzurri

Alla fine dei primi 45′ è in vantaggio l’Italia a Budapest contro l’Israele. Decisivo per il momento il gol di Frattesi di petto, su assist di Dimarco, al 38′. Buone prestazioni anche da parte dei napoletani Raspadori e Buongiorno.

