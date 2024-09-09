Antognoni: “Per lo scudetto vedo tre squadre su tutte!”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

L’ex calciatore Antognoni ha parlato ai microfoni di Rai Due di Serie A.

Le sue parole: “Per la lotta scudetto vedo tre squadre. Tra queste l’Inter è favorita, leggermente dietro Milan e Napoli che credo possano insidiare i nerazzurri”.

Articolo precedenteNations League – Israele-Italia 0-1: azzurri avanti dopo i primi 45′

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE