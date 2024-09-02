Fedele: “Osimhen e Kvara andavano venduti entrambi, tenerli è stato un errore”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Enrico Fedele è intervenuto su Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Ecco le sue parole: “L’errore di Osimhen e Kvara potrà avere conseguenze sul Napoli. I due calciatori andavano venduti quest’anno”.

Articolo precedenteRomano: “Victor andrà al Galatasaray, ha chiesto al Napoli di abbassare la cifra della clausola!”
Articolo successivoCorbo: “Non si può prevedere il valore di Osimhen dopo il suo approdo in Turchia”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE