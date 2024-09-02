Cassano: “Se un calciatore vale si arriva a spendere anche 200 milioni”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
Cassano:

Antonio Cassano ha parlato su Viva El Futbol in onda su Twitch della vicenda Osimhen.

Queste le sue parole: “Se un calciatore è forte e vale i soldi, anche 200, te li danno. Ad oggi anche 100 era complicato”.

